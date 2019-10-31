15 pupils arrested over exam leak

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Fifteen Form Six pupils at Gebhuza Secondary School in Hwange have been arrested after they shared an alleged leaked Economics Paper 3 question paper on Monday.

The paper started circulating on WhatsApp at midnight on Sunday and was written at 9AM the following day.

The pupils were taken to Hwange Police Station after school authorities reported the matter to the police.

They were charged with revealing the contents of an examination material prior to the exam, unlawful access to examination material and engaging in fraud or dishonest conduct with regards to the exam.

The pupils were released on summons so that they could continue with their examinations while investigations continue.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson sergeant Namatirai Mashona said: “Investigations are in progress after some pupils were found with an exam paper which they shared prior to writing of the examination.” She said one pupil received the question paper through WhatsApp and shared it with the classmates.

The Chronicle learnt that the question paper was posted on two WhatsApp groups whose members are from different parts of the country.

It was first posted at midnight on Sunday on the Business Studies students group that has 249 members before it was posted again on A Level Accounting students group with 193 members on Monday.

Some pupils were also found with handwritten notes in their pockets after getting hold of the leaked exam paper.

“On 28 October at midnight, one pupil received a message on WhatsApp platform with the first page of Economics Paper 3 exam with 8 questions out of the 12 that make up the paper which was to be written at 9AM.

“The student forwarded the message with the questions to two other pupils who went to school just before 8AM where they shared with other pupils. While they were still sharing the economics teacher approached them and checked the questions. He advised them not to rely on WhatsApp messages,” said Sgt Mashona.

The teacher later raised alarm after seeing that the questions he saw with the pupils matched the ones on the exam paper.

The school head reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the pupils.

Zimsec has over the years been rocked by exam leakages which saw some papers being re-written.

Before the latest incident, no reports of exam paper leakages had been recorded this year after the national examination body put some security measures among them digitalising handling of exam papers to curb corruption. — @ncubeleon.