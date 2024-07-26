15-year-old boy goes missing

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A 15-YEAR-OLD mentally challenged boy has gone missing in Harare.

In a statement on X, police said they are appealing for information which may assist in locating Billy Matsika. He went missing on 10 June in Glenorah. Matsika left home for a haircut and never returned. He was last seen wearing a black track bottom, a blue long-sleeved jersey, a long-sleeved jacket, black tennis shoes, a blue cap and red socks.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.