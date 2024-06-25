15-year-old jailed 5 years for attempted rape of infant

Mugombi Sheronrose, [email protected]

A TEENAGER appeared before the Mutare Magistrates Court facing charges of attempted rape and was slapped with a five-year imprisonment term.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 6 June at around 9 am the complainant’s mother went with her two-year-old daughter to her neighbour’s place of residence to charge her phone.

“The complainant went to play in the backyard while her mother was chatting with her neighbour waiting for the phone to charge,” read the statement.

The authority said the complainant’s mother went to look for her daughter and found the accused person wiping semen from the complainant’s buttocks and his clothes were also spoiled with the semen. The complainant’s mother reported the matter to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest.

“The accused person was found guilty and sentenced to five years behind bars,” read the statement.