15 years behind bars for Chipinge man who raped minor

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Chipinge has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for dragging a 14-year-old girl into a field and threatening her before raping her.

“On the 17th of July 2024 the accused person met the 14 year old complainant who was fighting with her classmate. The accused person stopped the two from fighting before the complainant started walking home alone. He followed the complainant for about 1.5km before dragging her into a nearby field. He tripped her to the ground and threatened to beat her before raping her. After the offence the complainant went home and reported to her parents. A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person,” said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X.