15 years in jail for snooker player who stabbed spectator to death

A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Zvishavane has been sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison for stabbing a man to death following a misunderstanding over a game of pool.

The incident in which Tatenda Shumbashava murdered the deceased in cold blood, occurred on New Years’ Day at Gundekonde shops at around 4PM.

The brief facts according to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) are that Shumbashava was playing pool at Gundekonde Shops while the deceased was watching.

During the game an altercation arose between Shumbashava and the deceased and other spectators.

“In the middle of the argument the accused person slapped the deceased once on the face. The deceased walked out of the shop and the accused person followed him. While outside, the accused person stabbed the deceased once on the left elbow using an okapi knife,” read a document.

It was stated that he went on to stab the deceased on the back, just below the rib area leading to his death.

A Police report was made leading to Shumbashava’s arrest.

