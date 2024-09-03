15 Zimbabweans killed in a week in SA road mishaps

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH Africa’s N1 Highway is fast becoming a death trap for travellers following the death of 15 Zimbabweans in less than seven days in two different accidents involving cross-border buses.

The N1 Highway is a major commercial road linking South Africa with its northern neighbours, among them Zimbabwe, Zambia, DRC, Malawi, Angola and Tanzania.

An estimated two thirds of the 15 000 people crossing through Beitbridge Border Post use the same highway to enter or leave South Africa.

Authorities in South Africa are also suspecting fatigue on the part of the bus drivers who drive for longer distances without getting adequate rest.

The first accident occurred in Makhado town last week on Tuesday at midnight and killed 10 people. The victims died when a Mzansi Express bus with 67 passengers on board overturned on its way from Bulawayo to Johannesburg along the N1 highway.

Last Sunday afternoon, five more people were killed when a Tamuka Coaches bus they were travelling in burst its tyre, and rolled along the same N1 road near Mokopane town. The bus had left Newton in the afternoon heading for Harare when it had a tyre burst and it rolled, killing five people including the driver on the spot. Limpopo’s Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed the accident on Monday morning.

“Limpopo Member of Executive Committee (MEC), Ms Violet Mathye, is saddened by a second bus accident that happened in less than five days,” said spokesperson for the Transport Member of Executive Committee, Mr Phuti Lekganyane.

“A cross border bus, which was reportedly travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe overturned along the N1 north towards Nyl Plaza, outside Mokopane.

“Five people, one woman and four men, lost their lives as a result of the accident that occurred around 17.30 hours on Sunday.”

Mr Lekganyane said scores of passengers were injured during the accident and these were taken to hospitals in Mokopane. He said the MEC also visited the accident scene and those admitted to hospital.

During her visit at the Mokopane Hospital, the MEC also interacted with two heavily pregnant women, who survived the crash with minor injuries.

“The one pregnant woman survived this crash together with her toddler. They are all receiving treatment in hospital. The MEC has also used this opportunity to encourage motorists to rest enough on the road, and also, to ensure that their vehicles are road-worthy at all times,” said Mr Lekganyane.

Meanwhile, the names for 10 others who died in Makhado town are yet to be released and the Zimbabwean Embassy working with the host authorities are working on logistics to repatriate the victims’ bodies for burial in Zimbabwe.

By the end of the day yesterday, the country’s consul-general to Johannesburg, Mr Eria Phiri, had arrived in Mokopane to get more information on the accident and offer consular services.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZimCommunitySA) has sent its condolences to the relatives of the departed and wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.

The organisation also called upon all bus operators and drivers to take extreme caution and prioritize the safety and well-being of their passengers at all times.

“We also urge passengers to exercise their right to demand respectful and safe treatment from drivers and operators. Your safety is paramount, and it is your right to expect courteous and professional service throughout your journey,” it said.

Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO) chairman, Dr Samson Nhanhanga, has passed condolences to the grieving families and called on public transport operators to address the issues of speeding by most drivers.

“Speed has become our worst enemy and this is the reason why as an association we have been lobbying and encouraging our members and other public transporters to install speed limiters on their vehicles,” he said.

“We will also continue to teach our drivers good road driving ethics. On the issue of fatigue we usually have two drivers per each bus for long distances.”