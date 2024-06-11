150 000 customers to win prizes in Chakachaya paEcoCash promotion

Part of the crowd that gathered at the Chakachaya paEcoCash weekly draw in Chipinge at the weekend

Own Correspondent

ECOCASH’s ‘Chakachaya paEcoCash Promotion’ is back.

The promotion, which has over the years given out prizes worth millions of dollars, is this year running until July 25 (2024) and is promising to reward over 150 000 customers who transact in USD or ZiG using the EcoCash platform during the duration of the promotion.

“Once again we are excited about this year’s promotion, which is already in full swing as we speak,” said an EcoCash spokesman.

“We have an incredible range of prizes to be won by up to 150 000 customers. These include cows, solar systems, gas stoves, cash, deep freezers, smartphones, grocery vouchers and fuel coupons, among other prizes.”

In order to participate and be eligible to win prizes, EcoCash has said customers need to earn points by transacting using the EcoCash platform.

“These transactions include buying airtime, sending money, paying bills, paying merchants such as supermarkets, pharmacies and hard wares, receiving remittances, receiving salaries, or making online payments,” said the spokesman.

For every US$1 or ZiG equivalent spent, an EcoCash customer will earn one point and automatically receive an SMS notification confirming the number of points they earned and their cumulative points balance.

“To qualify for the weekly draws, customers have to accumulate a minimum of 20 points, giving them the chance to win any number of prizes that are up for grabs,” said the official.

The annual Chakachaya paEcoCash promotion has been running for over seven years now.

The weekly draws conducted during the current promotion drew thousands of EcoCash customers in Murehwa and Chipinge over the past consecutive weekends.