16-year-old boy arrested for stealing car parts

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu , Senior Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have bemoaned the increase of crime involving minors, following the arrest of a 16-year-old Makokoba boy for stealing car parts from Rose Camp.

The boy was working together with a team of adults from Barbourfields and Makokoba suburbs where they sold the stolen parts.

He ran out of luck on Monday when police launched a manhunt and found him selling stolen batteries in Makokoba.

The boy had previously ran away from police after he was spotted stealing batteries with an accomplice identified as Skara.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube called on members of the public to always put marks on their property in case they lose them to daring thieves.

“On September 24 at 8AM police received three cases of car part theft which occurred at Rose Camp in three separate incidents. At around 10AM, police were on patrol where they spotted the boy and Thabani Dube selling batteries in Makokoba,” said Insp Ncube.

“The two had seen police approaching them and they ran away leaving two batteries which police recovered as they failed to catch up with the duo. The two batteries were later identified by two complaints.”

Insp Ncube said a manhunt was launched which led to the arrest of the boy on Monday and he confessed that he had been involved in stealing car parts.

“The boy led police to Makokoba and Barbourfields where they had stolen another car battery. He also revealed that he had so far sold six batteries that were stolen from vehicles in the city,” he said.

“It is worrying to note that juveniles are now involved in crime, teaming up with adults to commit offenses, a development which is unfortunate. We therefore urge members of the public to put identification marks and write down serial numbers of their property for easy identification when property is recovered,” added Insp Ncube. – @thamamoe