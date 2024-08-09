160 small scale farmers showcase produce at Matabeleland North Agricultural show

The El Nino induced drought affected small scale farmers who have turned to garden crops for exhibition

MORE than 160 small scale farmers are exhibiting at this year’s Matabeleland North Agricultural Show despite the impact of climate change and El Nino-induced drought that affected crop yields.

Most provinces experienced crop failure leaving many families in need of food aid.

Many familes turned to irrigation to cushion themselves from the impact of the El Nino-induced drought taking advantage of solar-powered boreholes drilled by Government and partners such as World Vision, World Food Programme and others.

This year due to the drought, many farmers participating at Matabeleland North Agricultural Show, which started on Wednesday, are exhibiting what was produced under irrigation as opposed to produce from dryland farming as was the case in the past.

“I brought maize, sorghum and some mealie meal but all these are from our irrigation projects as we didn’t get anything from the fields this year,” said Mr Christopher Lunga from Lusulu in Binga.

Ms Sinikiwe Nyoni from Mashala outside Hwange said a nutritional garden in her village is now a source of living for the community.

“We have a garden that was initiated by World Vision and that is where I grow the vegetables that I brought to this show.

“Drought really affected us as all our crops were a write-off and we are grateful to Government and World Vision for the garden,” she said.

There is also a group of farmers from Lukosi Hwange that is showcasing vegetables from a nutritional garden initiated by Government.

Ms Khesiwe Ncube said she brought some maize from the garden while Ms Irene Sibanda said she opted for vegetables.

Ms Catrina Banda said she grew lots of beetroot and expects to learn more at the show.

Mrs Rosemary Mpala and her aunt Ms Lucia Mpala are showcasing dried vegetables and maize.

Ms Lweisani Zulu and Ms Betty Sibanda said they were exhibiting dried okra.

There is a significant number of new exhibitors, some of them Government ministries, agencies and departments as well as the private sector.

Some of the new exhibitors include Parliament of Zimbabwe, Standards Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe School Examinations Council, Zimtile, Coverlink, Anglican Cross Border Malaria Initiative, Moonlight Funeral Assurance and the Insurance and Pensions Commission. The Matabeleland North Show Society organises the annual event, which has over the years evolved to broaden participation of all the seven districts and 11 local authorities.

It started in 1950, then known as Wankie Show Society before rebranding into a provincial show in 2019 and was renamed Matabeleland North Agricultural Show. The show is affiliated to the National Association of Agricultural Show Societies of Zimbabwe.

Matabeleland North is one of the richest provinces in the country with vast natural resources and business opportunities. The provincial economy anchored on agriculture, mining, wildlife, tourism and hospitality.

