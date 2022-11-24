$162 000 mbanje haul at border

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TWO Zambian men have been arrested while allegedly smuggling mbanje with a street value of $162 000 through the Victoria Falls border.

Robert Ngulube (35) of A25 Maramba in Livingstone and Prince Zulu of 163 Maramba also in Livingstone were arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department at the border.

The duo pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a dangerous drug, before Victoria Falls magistrate Mr Godswill Mavenge.

Ngulube and Zulu were lucky to escape with suspended sentences after the court considered that they were first-time offenders and had not wasted the court’s time.

Each was sentenced to six months which was wholly suspended for five years on condition they do not commit any offences involving dealing with drugs.

Prosecuting, Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo said the dagga weighed 0.270kg.

“On 22 November at around 12 noon detectives from CID received a tip-off to the effect that the two were in possession of dagga.

“Acting on the given information the detectives monitored the Victoria Falls border exit gate and around 2pm the two approached,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that police introduced themselves and asked to search a black bag that was being carried by Ngulube.

From inside the bag police recovered a plastic bag that contained loose dagga.

Ngulube then implicated Zulu and the two were arrested.

[email protected]