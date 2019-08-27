165 years imprisonment for Zim robbers in SA

27 Aug, 2019 - 14:08 0 Views
0 Comments
165 years imprisonment for Zim robbers in SA

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A Musina magistrate on Monday sentenced two Zimbabwean nationals to 165 years imprisonment each who had unleased a reign of terror on hitch hikers along the N1 highway in South Africa’s Limpopo province.

The duo of Farai Mabosvo (29) and Jane Mukutiri (38) sent behind bards after they were each convicted on 11 counts of robberies with aggravating circumstances and assaults.

They were slapped with 15 years for each count.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two accused persons were arrested in connection with robbery cases reported to them between 2014 and 2015.

MORE TO FOLLOW. . .

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting