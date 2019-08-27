165 years imprisonment for Zim robbers in SA

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A Musina magistrate on Monday sentenced two Zimbabwean nationals to 165 years imprisonment each who had unleased a reign of terror on hitch hikers along the N1 highway in South Africa’s Limpopo province.

The duo of Farai Mabosvo (29) and Jane Mukutiri (38) sent behind bards after they were each convicted on 11 counts of robberies with aggravating circumstances and assaults.

They were slapped with 15 years for each count.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two accused persons were arrested in connection with robbery cases reported to them between 2014 and 2015.

MORE TO FOLLOW. . .