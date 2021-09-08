168 hospitalised due to covid-19

Medical staff wearing protective equipment attend to patients affected by the COVID-19, at the Intensive Care Unit of the Machakos County Level-5 hospital in Machakos, Kenya. A little more than 1 percent of the African population has been fully vaccinated against the disease, according to the WHO [File: Brian Inganga/AP Photo]

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TEN people succumbed to Covid-19 while 125 new cases were recorded in the country in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

All cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 146 from 155 the previous day.

There were 420 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 93 percent while active cases went down to 3 837 from 4 142 the previous day.

A total of 3 700 PCR tests were done and positivity was 3.4 percent.

Harare had the highest five deaths followed by Matabeleland South which had two, while Bulawayo, Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North had one death each.

The other five provinces did not have deaths.

Manicaland had the highest 35 new cases followed by Mashonaland East which had 32, Matabeleland North 18 and Harare which had 12.

Bulawayo had nine new cases, Matabeleland South seven, Mashonaland West six, while Mashonaland Central and Midlands had three each.

Masvingo had no new case.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 20 726 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 2 750 681. A total of 13 844 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 1 742 641 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

Matabeleland South has the least number of people who have been vaccinated among the 10 provinces.

About 142 895 have received their first dose while 90 054 have been fully vaccinated, when all other provinces have more than 200 000 people who have received first dose.

As of 6 September, 2021, at 3PM, there were 168 people who were hospitalized. Of these, new admissions were 21, those that were asymptomatic were 16, those with mild to moderate symptoms were 137 and 10 had severe symptoms.

Only five were in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“As of 7 September 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 125 796 confirmed cases, 117 456 recoveries and 4 503 deaths,” reads the statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

@ncubeleon