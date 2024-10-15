17 000 sought asylum in Zimbabwe in 2023

Nqobile Tshili [email protected]

ZIMBABWE last year received nearly 17 000 refugees and asylum seekers.

This is contained in the country’s third National Voluntarily Review 2024 on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Zimbabwe is part of the global community implementing SDGs to improve the quality of life for citizens and this includes even accepting refugees.

According to the NVR report, a staggering nearly 17 000 refugees sought protection in the country last year.

“In 2023, a cumulative total of 16,793 refugees and asylum seekers were provided with social protection services at Tongogara Refugee Settlement. Government working together with implementing partners, continues to support with food, shelter, health and education services, among other interventions to refugees and asylum seekers,” reads the report.

According to the report, the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees is in the process of compiling the statistics on the number of refugees and asylum seekers who are resident in the country.

