17 die from cholera

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

THE cholera death toll has risen to 17 in Zimbabwe following two deaths recorded on Monday with reports that the water-borne disease has been detected in Midlands.

Since the outbreak on February 12 this year, Midlands and Matabeleland North were the only provinces without cholera cases.

On Sunday, Midlands recorded eight cases and the same provinces accounts for one of the deaths recorded on Monday.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that four new suspected cases were reported during the same period.