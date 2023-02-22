17 new Covid-19 infections recorded

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Zimbabwe has recorded 17 cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours as citizens continue getting vaccinated against the global pandemic.

The daily situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that no deaths were recorded during the period.

A total of 5 374 people received the 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative total to 6 796 591.

“Another 1 984 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative to 5 051 922 while 7 409 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 562 211. As of Tuesday, Zimbabwe had recorded 263 963 cases including 257 528 recoveries and 5 663 deaths.”

