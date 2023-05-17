17-year-old boy robbed, ‘murdered’ in Mvuma

Online Writer

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered and robbed by three men and a woman who had offered him a lift from Chivhu to Masvingo.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the death of John Mbano from Chivhu who was allegedly severely assaulted by three unknown men and a woman on 13 May, around 8:30 AM in Mvuma.

“The now deceased has been identified as John Mbano of Chivhu. He and two other commuters boarded a silver Toyota Noah motor vehicle at Chivhu Chicken Inn going to Masvingo. They found four people, three males and a female on board,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said upon reaching a point near the blue gate along Chivhu- Mvuma Road, the alleged driver made a U-turn, heading back to Chivhu using a detour road.

He said the vehicle was stopped in the bush and the four demanded money and valuables from Mbano and other two commuters.

“They went on to strip victims’ clothes, tied their hands with tier cables and started to assault them with an iron bar. The suspects robbed the victims cash amounting to US$285-00, ZAR100 two cellphones and various groceries,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said after committing the offence, they allegedly dropped Mbano and left him in a bush about two metres from the road.

“They went on to drop the other two victims on their way back to the highway and sped off. A report was made to the police who attended the scene and found Mbano’s remains in the bush. The body had stab wounds all over and was taken to Mvuma District Hospital mortuary,” said Insp Mahoko.

He urged members of the public to desist from boarding Mushikashika motor vehicles but rather use public motor vehicles when travelling.

“Also, those with information that can help in the case may approach their nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.