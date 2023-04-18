175 public transporters arrested for not following timetables

Online Reporter

A TOTAL of 175 drivers were arrested in an ongoing operation to enforce route permits and time tables on Passenger Public Service Vehicles, bringing cumulative arrests to 16 915.

Police confirmed the arrests on their official twitter account on 17 April.

The police launched to nationwide operation in February 2023 to enforce compliance to route permits and timetables on public service drivers.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, speaking then after the launch, said drivers are being dragged into dangerous and reckless road races for passengers because they are not following the stipulated routes and timetables.

“This conduct has resulted in road traffic accidents in some instances. In a bid to ensure compliance with road traffic rules and regulations by public service vehicles the ZRP will with immediate effect heighten enforcement of compliance with route permits and timetables,” he said.

He advised public service vehicle drivers to adhere to their route permits and timetables.