18-year-old drug dealer in court

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

AN 18 year old man from Mbundane suburb in Bulawayo who was caught selling dagga in the city centre has been hauled before the courts.

The man, Thubelihle Moyo is expected to be sentenced tomorrow, following a complete trial, for trying to sell 32 grams of dagga in the city centre in March this year.

Moyo was arrested by police detective on March 15 this year between 11th and 12th Avenue along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street.

According to the prosecutor Ms Nyaradzo Tukwa while presenting the case for the State, on the day in question, police received a tip off before proceeding to where Moyo was reportedly conducting his business.

“Upon arrival the constable observed two male adults who approached the accused and exchanged some wares. After the careful observation of the transaction, the constable approached the accused introduced himself and searched him. Two sachets of dagga were recovered from the two male adults. A US$5 note which was used to buy dagga was recovered from the accused. This led to the arrest of the accused,” said Prosecutor Ms Nyaradzo Tukwa.