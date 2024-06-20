18 year old Mozambican jailed for carrying 5KGs of dagga

Online Reporter

AN 18 year old Mozambique national was jailed one year by the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Chenjerai Muyambo (18) of Chikwekwete village in Mozambique was caught with over 5KGs of dagga.

“On the 18th of June 2024 at around 6AM, police officers were conducting a stop and search exercise at the 174km peg along Ngundu/ Tanganda highway when they stopped an Inter Africa bus and searched the passengers. During the search, they discovered a blue plastic bag containing 5 200 grammes of dagga in the accused person’s black satchel,” said the NPAZ.

Muyambo was sentenced 24 months imprisonment of which 12 months was suspended for 5 years.