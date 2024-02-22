18-year-old nurse aid graduate on road to self-education

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

EIGHTEEN year old Elizabeth Garadi did fairly well in her Advanced Level examination written in 2022, acing nine points from three subjects but knew that the financial situation at home was not good thus chances of going to university were not looking good as her mother would not afford the tuition fees.

With her dream of a university education on ice, Garadi pondered what her next move would be but remained determined to keep away from the streets and get caught up in self-destructive behaviour that could potentially ruin her life.

Faced with the reality that a majority of courses to further one’s education come at a cost, the young lady heard about a free nurse aid course in Emganwini suburb offered by an organisation called the Young Women for Economic Development (Bulawayo Province).

She immediately grabbed the bull by its horns and enrolled for the course.

“My mum is a hard working teacher and takes care of me and my siblings all by herself so despite getting nine points at ‘A’ Level I knew that she would not be able to pay for my university fees. My only option was to get a job to further my education then I heard Bridget Wusimbe (Young Women for Economic Development, Bulawayo Province vice chairperson) was looking for youths to enroll in the nurse aid courses.

“The course was fully funded so I decided why not take it up. With a bit of luck I might get a family looking for a trained health care giver to look after their relative suffering, for instance, from dementia and earn money to go to university,” said Garadi.

She completed the first part of the course last weekend and will join 19 other students for industrial attachment at Ekusileni Medical Centre.

While her peers are worried about chasing the next vuzu party, the infamous alcohol fueled parties attended by scores of young people where unprotected sexual and immoral behaviour are at full display, Garadi wants to start securing herself a good future now.

“Some of my friends and former class mates are trust fund kids (informal expression for children who hail from well off families) and they can afford to attend vuzu parties and do whatever they want with their lives but I do not have that luxury. It’s important for me to start making the right decisions now and I believe enrolling for the nurse aid course was the right choice,” she added.

She also applied for an officer cadet training with the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) where she hopes to get a favourable response from the military.