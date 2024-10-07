1800 attend Bosso fundraiser

Online Reporter

THE Highlanders FC fundraiser at the team’s Masotsha Avenue and Fife Street Junction Clubhouse was attended by 1 785 people.

Highlanders’ fans and members suggested a boycott of the Bosso versus ZPC Kariba match as a protest against the club’s ill-treatment in local football. The club has been many stakeholders’ cash cow, including opposition teams, ZRP, Zifa, PSL, and local authorities. Wherever they have played, it’s been the biggest crowd, in most instances, also benefitting informal traders.

This was after a match against Simba Bhora where a dubiously awarded penalty resulted in the match not running its 90 minutes following Highlanders’ refusal to have the spotkick taken.

Cecil Gwezera and Zondzi Ngosana were subsequently suspended for six weeks after the Bosso outcry the following morning. This was also fueled by television replays that exposed that the referee was far from action and at a poor angle to have a better view of what was happening. The assistant referee was also found wanting in terms of his position at the time of the incident.

In a statement this afternoon Highlanders disclosed that 1 593 people paid for the rest of ground tickets, 153 for the wings and 39 for VIP.

Rest of ground tickets were pegged at US$3, wings US$5 and 39 for VIP tribune. There was also a donation of US$40.

In all US$5794 was raised.

The UK Chapter had at some stage on Sunday raised 265 Pounds, while the club received US$600 from the Harare Chapter, Victoria Falls Chapter US$317 and South Africa Chapter R10990.

“Please note that this is not exhaustive as some chapters are still reconciling their figures,” said the treasurer Israel Moyo in a press release this afternoon.

Moyo added: “Thank you again for your unwavering support! We are truly humbled by your generosity and your love for the club.”