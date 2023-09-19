19 000 arrested countrywide in ongoing operation “Tame The Traffic Jungle”

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A TOTAL of 19 039 motorists have been arrested and 530 vehicles have been impounded under the ongoing operation “Tame The Traffic Jungle,” to restore sanity on the country’s roads.

The operation, which was launched on 12 September, 2023 is a partnership between police and local authorities.

Other stakeholders involved in the blitz aimed at ensuring that vehicle owners comply with the requirements of the law include the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation comes in the wake of lawlessness on the roads, particularly in major cities and towns where some drivers are now flouting road traffic rules.

“The ZRP reports that a total of 19 039 arrests have been effected during the ongoing operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle. 509 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 7 890 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 257 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 1 164 people have been arrested for touting. Meanwhile, 530 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates,” said police.

Asst Com Nyathi said they are also concerned with the reckless conduct by pirate vehicles, mushikashika, and some registered kombis who are carrying passengers from undesignated points in violation of the country’s laws.

“Licensed public service vehicles are contributing to the chaos and congestion by loading and unloading passengers at undesignated points and openly endangering the lives of the public through reckless conduct at controlled road intersections and traffic lights,” he said.

Asst Com Nyathi said police will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour. He warned that any vehicle found on the road without number plates would be impounded. This also includes newly imported vehicles with temporary plates.

“The police have been assured by the Central Vehicle Registry that they have adequate stocks of number plates, and therefore, there is no excuse for motorists not to register their vehicles within two weeks after importation as stipulated in terms of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act.

Asst Com Nyathi said police will also act on heavy trucks that drive into residential suburbs and the city centre in disregard of outlying designated routes.