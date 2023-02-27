19 Covid-19 infections recorded

Breaking News
27 Feb, 2023 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

ZIMBABWE has recorded 19 Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours with the daily situational report showing that the seven-day rolling average for new cases remains at 29.

No Covid-19 deaths were recorded during the same period.

The situational report also shows that 679 received the first dose by the end of the day yesterday bringing the cumulative to 6 817 971.

“A total of 300 people received their second dose bringing cumulative to 5 060 582 while

633 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 587 206.  Active cases remain at 620 and the national recovery rate remains at 98 percent. As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 264 127 Covid-19 cases including 257 839 recoveries and 5 668 deaths.”

@thamamoe

