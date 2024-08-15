19 die in Bulawayo, Masvingo, Gokwe holiday accidents

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A TOTAL of 19 people were killed in three separate road accidents that occurred in Bulawayo, Masvingo and Gokwe during the just ended Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, National Police Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed yesterday.

He said six people, who were part of a group of church congregants died in an accident that occurred at the 81km peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road on Sunday at around 8am.

“Six people were killed while seven others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 19 church congregants veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels after the right front and rear tyres of the vehicle deflated,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said four of the victims died on the spot while two others died upon admission to a hospital.

The six victims were identified as Chamunorwa Jejeje who was the driver and was aged 32 from Emganwini suburb, Nokulunga Ncube (43), a female adult of Nketa 9 in Bulawayo, Salathiselu Zikhali Ndlovu (60), a male adult of Nkulumane, Marry Jongwe (62), a female adult of Emganwini, Essley Mbewe (58), a female adult from Nketa 9 and Privilege Simango (23), a female adult from Rangemore suburb.

He said the bodies of the victims were taken to Plumtree Hospital mortuary for post mortem while some of the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Speaking about the harrowing experience, survivor Mrs Sithembisiwe Shereni recounted the terrifying moments leading to the accident.

“We were about 20 kilometres away from Plumtree town when the vehicle’s tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. We swerved for several metres before the kombi overturned,” she said.

Mrs Shereni described the chaotic scene following the crash, where fatalities and injuries confronted the surviving passengers.

She said she was among the few that escaped the accident with minor injuries.

Mrs Shereni said when she and other passengers emerged from the wreckage they were greeted by the grim reality of death as the driver lay lifelessly underneath the front tyre.

“I was shocked that I managed to pull myself out of the wreckage with minor injuries and yet the people I was seated with in the front seat both died,” she said.

Mrs Shereni said the other passengers who died were thrown out of the vehicle as it overturned.

In the Masvingo accident, which occurred at around 4pm on August 10, a bus which was travelling from Masvingo to Topora along the Masvingo-Zano Road with 105 passengers on board, veered off the road while negotiating a steep gradient.

“The bus then hit a dwala (rock) and overturned. Seven people died while 99 others were injured. Sixty-five of the injured were treated and discharged for minor injuries at Topora Clinic while 33 who sustained serious injuries were taken to Morgenster Hospital and Masvingo General Hospital,” said Comm Nyathi.

In the Gokwe accident, which occurred on the same day at around 6pm, Comm Nyathi said a Nissan Sylphy hit a pothole at the four-kilometre peg along Gokwe-Siabuwa Road and in the process collided head on with a Nissan AD Van vehicle with nine passengers.

“Six people died, three from each vehicle. Eight people were injured, three critically and five sustained moderate injuries. They were taken to Gokwe General Hospital,” said Comm Nyathi.

He urged the motoring public to observe stipulated speed limits and abide by the road rules and regulations in-order to curb road accidents.

“Above all, drivers are implored to check for mechanical faults on their vehicles before travelling. These accidents have brought immense sorrow to our communities and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by these untimely losses,” Comm Nyathi said.

He said the accidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers that can befall individuals when safety measures are not prioritised.

“As the nation mourns the loss of 19 individuals, authorities are calling for a renewed focus on promoting road safety awareness and adherence to traffic regulations. Efforts are underway to ascertain the causes of the tragedies and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future,” Comm Nyathi said.

“Through collective efforts, it is hoped that future loss of lives can be prevented and road safety can be enhanced across the nation.”