19 hippos found dead in Zimbabwe

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

NINETEEN hippos have died in the Mid Zambezi Region over 3 months, with 18 from the Sapi Safari Area and one in Chirundu Mashonaland West Province.

In a Press Statement, the Zimbabwe Parks & Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) Spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said: “The Authority is carrying out investigations with various partners to ascertain the cause of deaths. Samples have been taken and sent for lab testing and we are waiting for the results.

The health and safety of wildlife in Zimbabwe remain our top priority, and we are committed to providing thorough updates as new information becomes available.”