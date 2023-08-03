19 students arrested at a sex party

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

POLICE have arrested 19 learners from a number of colleges who gathered to have a sex party recently.

On their Twitter handle, the police said they raided the students before the party started and recovered condoms and drugs at a house in Harare.

“ZRP confirms that a raid has been conducted at a sex party at number 153 Nehanda Dzivarasekwa Extension where some students from Corridors of Hope College and others from neighboring schools were about to start the party,” said the police.

“19 students and the caretaker of the house, Pride Nyamugafata (20), have been arrested. Several bottles of alcohol, wines, condoms, shisha and its flavor have been confiscated. More details to be availed soon,” the police said