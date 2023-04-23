19 women tee off Matabeland golf tourney

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

NINETEEN women teed off at the Matabeleland Ladies Golf Association tournament held at the Elephant Hills Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday.

The women competed in four different categories namely A, B, C and championship, subdivided according to one’s handicap.

They played 36 holes, 18 per day and the prize giving was held at the end of day Sunday, with Priscilla Makamure of Chapman Golf Club in Harare emerging the champion of champions.

She did not attend the prize giving ceremony as she had travelled back to Harare soon after playing. Matron Moyo of Hwange Colliery Golf Club was the winner in A division, while Colleta Mhonda also from Harare and Yvonne Jandles from Victoria Falls won the B and C divisions respectively.

The tournament is an annual event where each province under the Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union holds a single tourney per year, with participants drawn from all provinces around the country. Acy Zerf , who is a member of the Bulawayo Country Golf Club and President of Matabeleland Ladies Golf Association was the runner up in the championship category.

She said some golfers did not travel because of some challenges among them the state of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road. “We could have had more players for the tournament had it not been that some were hesitant to travel,” she said.

Twenty four golfers had registered to play and only 19 turned up.

Hwange Colliery Company, Zimbabwe Power Company, Elephant Hills Resort and Palm River Hotel supported the tournament. Matabeleland Golf Association covers Bulawayo Golf Club, Bulawayo Country Club, Hwange Golf Club and Victoria Falls/Elephant Hills Golf Club.h [email protected]