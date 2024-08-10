1968 a wonderful year to remember in the music industry in Zimbabwe.

Costa Matyavira, Online Writer

THE year 1968 may be referred to as the Golden Year for Zimbabwean music.

That is when some of the legends in the music industry were born.

The icons include Alick Macheso, Leonard Zhakata, the late Tongai Moyo and the late System Tazvida.

Alick Macheso was born 10 June 1968 and Leonard Zhakata was born on 25 June 1968.

The late Tongai Moyo was born on 12 march 1968 and passed away on 15 October 2011, while the late System Tazvida was born on 2 may 1968 and died on February 4 1999.

These gurus lifted the Zimbabwean music industry to greater heights.

Macheso released the best selling album of all time in Zimbabwe called ‘simbaradzo’ which has sold more than 400 000 copies. He is arguably the best bass guitarist in the music industry.

Leonard Zhakata at 26, sold more than 120 000 copies of his album called ‘ Maruva Enyika.

He was the youngest to sell such a big number of copies.

The late Tongai Moyo and his band Utakataka express was known for his lead guitar and attractive videos. His music videos could not be matched within the country and compare favourably ith any of other sungura artist even today.

Tongai Moyo won two Zimbabwe Music Awards when he released his hit song ‘Naye’. Even today people still acknowledge his music.

A leader of the Chazezesa challengers, the late System Tazvida released popular hits such as ‘Anodyiwa Haataure’ and ‘Bhebhi rakanaka’ amongst others. He was one of the top five selling artist in Zimbabwe. His song ‘Mutunhu unemago’ sold more than 30 000 copies. His music lives on forever.

It is quite interesting to know that these music gurus were born in the same year which is a very unusual occurrence.

Amongst these legends, who was the first and the last to be born? Read again!

Which two legends were born in the same month? Read again! If possible the two superstars should collaborate on an album.