199 Fifa members endorse Zimbabwe’s suspension

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Fifa congress on Thursday endorsed the suspension of Zifa from all internationalist football activities due to alleged third party interference.

Three other members Pakistan and Kenya also faced the same outcome from the delegates who attended the 72nd Fifa Congress in Doha, Qatar.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino addressed the congress and gave them reasons for the council’s resolution to suspend Zifa in February this year.

“Fifa council suspended Zimbabwe Football Association on February 24, 2022, with immediate effect due to third party interference, in particular the takeover of the Zifa football activities by a “so called” restructuring committee appointed by the Government after the latter’s executive committee and the general secretary had been suspended which constituted a violation of the Fifa statutes. We therefore recommended that the congress confirms this suspension of Zifa, enabling also the council to lift the suspension once the pertinent requirements have been fulfilled,” Infantino told the delegates.

Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura then put the motion to suspend Zifa to a vote with a total of 199 delegates voting for the suspension while only two voted against.

For Kenya 198 voted for with one delegate opposing while 195 delegates were for the suspension of Pakistan and four against.

