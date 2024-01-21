19K YouTube views and counting: Ti Gonzi, Boss Wadaz’s ‘Kukanganwa Nhamo’ strikes a chord with fans

Natasha Mutsiba

Harare-based hip-hop guru Ti Gonzi recently collaborated with Boss Wadaz, a dancehall artiste from Bulawayo, for the song “Kukanganwa Nhamo”.

Produced by local talent Lynash at Impala Studios in Bulawayo, the track seamlessly blends elements of hip-hop and dancehall. The accompanying music video, skillfully shot by Nashe Films from Harare, adds a visually captivating dimension to the song.

In an interview, Ti Gonzi revealed the inspiration behind “Kukanganwa Nhamo”, emphasising the lesson learned from life’s struggles.

“The struggles we go through as people taught me that we should not focus on that only, but rather, find ways to get used to that and find happiness no matter what,” he shared.

Elaborating on the song’s meaning, Ti Gonzi explained, “Kukanganwa Nhamo signifies finding joy in a state of contentment, where the listener is so immersed in happiness that thoughts of life’s troubles are temporarily forgotten.”

The song has resonated well with listeners, garnering an overwhelmingly positive response. Fans particularly appreciate the fusion of Shona and Ndebele languages used in the lyrics, adding a cultural richness to the music.

Since its release a few days ago, the track has already amassed over 19 000 views on YouTube, a testament to its growing popularity. – @TashaMutsiba