WATCH: ZITF Company Expresses Excitement as 65th Edition Kicks Off

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has expressed excitement about the commencement of this year’s 65th edition, which promises to be a resounding success.

In an interview, ZITF Company Board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said:

“ZITF 2025 commences today. We have all our exhibitors and guests here who have started exhibiting, despite the day being a holiday. Some are putting final touches to their exhibition stands,” he said.

He noted that exhibitors have come in large numbers, with over 600 participants, most aligning with this year’s trade showcase theme: “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”

This year’s theme highlights the critical role of economic growth, innovation, and strategic trade partnerships in creating an integrated economy.

It also emphasises the importance of industry leaders and entrepreneurs in driving industrialisation and advancing global economic development.

ZITF 2025 serves as a platform that facilitates connections and collaborations among local and international delegates and exhibitors, focusing on sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, construction, education, financial services, ICT, infrastructure, printing, publishing, renovation, and tourism. Together, these industries can uncover new opportunities and foster sustainable economic advancement.