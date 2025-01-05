Young Miners for Economic Development (YMED) calls for policies to enhance Zimbabweans’ benefits from mining sector

THE president of Young Miners for Economic Development (YMED), Mr Nyasha Magadhi, has urged the Government to adopt policies that maximise the benefits Zimbabweans derive from the country’s mining sector.

Mr Magadhi, a vocal advocate for youth and local participation in mining, stressed the importance of creating robust frameworks that prioritise skills transfer, local employment, and economic inclusion throughout the mining value chain.

Speaking on the need for greater local involvement, Mr Magadhi identified three critical areas where Government intervention could make a significant impact.

These include skills transfer to ensure that mining companies employ local human resources managers who are empowered to make independent employment decisions, promote the inclusion of local businesses in the mining value chain by prioritising Zimbabwean suppliers and mandating that all contractors operating in the mining sector be registered in Zimbabwe and contribute to the local tax base.

Mr Magadhi emphasised the pivotal role of local HR managers in fostering fair employment practices and enhancing opportunities for Zimbabweans.

“The human resources managers should be locals who understand our workforce and can ensure fair opportunities for Zimbabweans. Companies can provide the qualifications and criteria they are looking for, and it is up to the HR manager to handle the recruitment process,” he said.

