2 000 hectares of land for Gwanda housing

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

GWANDA Municipality has said it will prioritise those on the housing waiting list in the allocation of residential stands after Government allocated 2 000 hectares of land to the local authority.

The municipality’s waiting list, which is sitting at around 15 000 has been ballooning over the years as the local authority had run out of space to build.

This prompted the local authority to submit lay out plans to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement requesting additional land.

In an interview, Gwanda Mayor Councillor Njabulo Siziba said the housing waiting list would be used to allocate stands, starting with those who had registered for housing first.

“The function of towns is not commercial stands alone. A lot of the land required is for residential stands. We have people on the waiting list and we will follow that list,” said Cllr Siziba.

While he could not readily say how many stands would be allocated from the 2 000 hectares, Cllr Siziba said the land had been earmarked for residential stands.

“We’re still in the process of sorting out the paperwork which makes it difficult to project when exactly people will start being allocated these stands and how many there will be. Minister (of Local Government and Public Works) July Moyo has however confirmed that there are 2 000 hectares of land for the Municipality of Gwanda that have been sourced from the Ministry of Lands,” said Cllr Siziba.

He said the land would go a long way in helping clear the municipality’s waiting.

“It will also help us to compensate people who were affected by double allocation under the Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle housing scheme.

Some stands were allocated to more than one person so we have to compensate those who were affected.”

Cllr Siziba said residents that will be displaced under the Jahunda redevelopment programme will also be allocated stands on the new land adding that the municipality would also ensure modern buildings in the new space.

“The residential area will grow more schools, clinics, police bases and council sub offices will be built,” said Clr Siziba.

He said there was a huge demand for accommodation in the mining town and the municipality was working tirelessly to meet the demand.

“Under the land we will have a certain space allocated towards buildings that meet modern standards such as high rise buildings. Gwanda is the provincial capital and we want to ensure that we uplift the face of the town even through the buildings which are erected,” said Cllr Siziba.

“We have more and more people relocating to the mining town which is increasing demand for accommodation. We also have students from Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic who are in need of accommodation. Gwanda State University will soon be establishing a campus in the town and this will increase the demand for accommodation even more.”

Cllr Siziba said the local authority would not be allocating any new stands before they are serviced. Government has ordered local authorities to fully develop residential areas before settling people as they have a right to access all amenities.