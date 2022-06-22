2 145 housing stands for Hwange

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

A LOW-COST Empumalanga West housing project in Hwange that seeks to deliver over 2 000 residential stands is gathering pace with servicing of the land set for completion in September.

Once completed, the project will significantly reduce the housing backlog in the mining town, which is hovering at around 10 000 and falls under the Hwange Local Board jurisdiction.

Town secretary, Mr Ndumiso Mdlalose, told Business Chronicle that under the project, 2 145 stands are earmarked for servicing on a phase-by-phase basis.

“According to the two contractors working at Empumalanga West Housing Project, servicing of the area is expected to be completed by September,” he said.

“Servicing of Phase 1 is expected to be completed on 15 July, Phase 2 on 28 July with the last phase scheduled to be completed before the end of August.”

He said a local contractor, RM Construction was already carrying out water and sewer reticulation system installation while Asphalt Products is servicing the road network.

“The servicing of the 2 145 high-density residential stands will go a long way in reducing council’s housing backlog, which currently sits at over 10 000. Council is also expected to generate revenue from rate payments by property owners in that area,” said Mr Mdlalose.

“Over and above all, the project will play a huge part in ensuring the successful implementation of the National Development Strategy 1, which seeks to prioritise citizens’ access to affordable and quality settlements in urban and rural areas.”

The Empumalanga West Housing Project was initiated by the local board in 2014 as a way of providing a low-cost housing scheme for low-income earners.

Beneficiaries of the stands were made to pay US$50 a month as part of their contribution towards paying contractors that were servicing the area through working on the road network as well as the sewer and water reticulation system.

However, several beneficiaries experienced challenges in payment of their monthly subscriptions and the council fell behind in its obligation to pay the contractors.

Council then made proposals and managed to rope in the Infrastructural Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) in 2017 and the area was declared a construction zone.

Under the NDS1, the Government said it was committed to providing adequate housing that is secure and dignified, which was a fundamental right for every citizen.

Further, under NDS1 the delivery of shelter is dependent upon the implementation of several key strategies that secure the availability of funding from the private and public sectors.

To this end, the Government, through an inter-sectoral committee, encourages public-private partnerships, as well as restructures and promote mortgage financing schemes. — @nqobilebbhe