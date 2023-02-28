2 800 nabbed in national anti-drugs crackdown

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A TOTAL of 2 807 people have been arrested during the ongoing national operation targeted at eradicating the use of illicit drugs in the country.

In a tweet, police said about 53 people have been arrested across the country over the weekend in the ongoing operation against drugs, dubbed ‘No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances’.

The operation is set to expose drug dealers who are responsible for distributing illicit substances such as crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, njengu and illegal cough syrups to the youth.

It also includes police producing warrants to search the homes of suspected drug dealers while canine units are deployed to sniff out the criminals.

Early this month, police in Bulawayo launched a crackdown on drug peddlers and abusers as part of a national campaign to rid society of the vice that is destroying the lives of youths.

On 24 February a drug pusher was arrested in the city centre and police recovered Crystal Meth with a street value of about $2 million after a search at his home.

Zimbabwe is witnessing an upsurge in drug abuse cases and most of those abusing drugs are young people.

The drug problem has seen President Mnangagwa calling on churches to join the fight against the scourge. @ReeSibanda