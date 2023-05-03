2 arrested with $480 000 crystal meth

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Police have intensified raids on drug dens in the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” which was launched in February 2023.

The operation targets people who supply dangerous drugs and their users as the country fights to get rid of addiction, especially among youths.

On 28 April, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) drugs and Narcotics arrested two people in Kambuzuma, Harare for possessing crystal meth.

Police confirmed the arrest of Bothwell Mhaka and Kimberly Masango, in a post on their official Twitter handle.