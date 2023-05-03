2 arrested with $480 000 crystal meth

03 May, 2023 - 13:05 0 Views
0 Comments
2 arrested with $480 000 crystal meth Methamphetamine/ Crystal Meth

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Police have intensified raids on drug dens in the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” which was launched in February 2023.

The operation targets people who supply dangerous drugs and their users as the country fights to get rid of addiction, especially among youths.

On 28 April, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) drugs and Narcotics arrested two people in Kambuzuma, Harare for possessing crystal meth.

 Police confirmed the arrest of Bothwell Mhaka and Kimberly Masango, in a post on their official Twitter handle.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting