2 Dead, 10 injured in another bus accident along the Victoria Falls- Bulawayo Road

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

TWO people died on the spot while 10 sustained serious injuries after an Inter Africa bus overturned at Insuza along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo road.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the accident saying it was due to two burst tyres.

“Yesterday, at around 1600 hours, the driver of an Inter Africa bus lost control of the vehicle after two left tyres burst. Two people died on the spot while 10 suffered serious injuries and were referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

“As we approach the festive season, we would like to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution on the road. They should not be over-excited to the point of speeding. With the onset of the rainy season, most of our roads will be slippery and dangerous,” he said.

A week ago, a CAG bus veered off the road and landed on its side injuring 40 people along the same road. This year alone, the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway has claimed many lives including the departed Insimbi Zezhwane co-founder Elvis Nyathi.