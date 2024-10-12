  • Today Thu, 24 Apr 2025

2 dead and one injured as Toyota Probox veers off the road

Sheronrose Mugombi – mugombisheronrose@gmail

TWO people died and one was injured when a Toyota Probox veered off the road before landing on its right side at the 162 kilometre peg along the Mutare –Masvingo Road.

In a statement on X, Police confirmed the fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 4 October at around 4:45pm.
Two of the 10 passengers died while one was injured when the vehicle veered off the road to the left and overturned. The bodies of the victims were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital Mortuary for post mortem while the injured victim is admitted at the same hospital.
