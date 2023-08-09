2 die in Gokwe accident

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

Two people died and several others suffered varying degrees of injuries after a Zupco bus they were travelling in burst a rear tyre, veered off the road and rammed into a tree along the Gokwe-Kwekwe road.

One person reportedly died on the spot while another died upon admission at Gokwe South District Hospital and about 56 people sustained varying injuries.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident which occurred at the 118kilometre peg on 7 August around 10 AM.

“The ZUPCO Bus was carrying 70 passengers and travelling towards Kwekwe. Upon reaching the 118 km peg, it burst its left rear tyre and the driver lost control of the bus. It then veered off the road before crashing into a tree killing one person on the spot,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Another person died upon admission at Gokwe South District Hospital while 56 sustained varying injuries and 12 escaped unhurt.

“We appeal to motorists to maintain low and safe speeds relevant to prevailing road circumstances,’ said Inspector Mahoko.