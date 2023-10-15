2-tonne dagga haul worth $1,5 million- Trio arrested

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THREE suspected drug dealers were arrested in Bulawayo for possessing about 2 tonnes of dagga with a street value of about $1, 5 million.

In a statement, police said the trio is appearing at the Western Commonage Magistrate Court.

“On 18 January 2023 the accused persons; Tawanda Mavengano (39) of Luveve suburb, Wesley Hondo (27) of Old Luveve and Mthokozisi Dube (25) of Matshobana were arrested for possession of 1,930kgs of dagga with a street value of $1 520 000,” read the statement.

