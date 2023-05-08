Family praying for a miracle on the remaining triplet

08 May, 2023 - 10:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Family praying for a miracle on the remaining triplet Ms Ncominkosi Sibanda

The Chronicle

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

TWO of the newborn triplets who were in urgent need of medication worth US$ 1 020 last week have died.

They passed on while at United Hospitals of Bulawayo where they were in intensive care waiting to get medication so they can be treated for respiratory distress syndrome.

The grandmother of the triplets Mrs Mavis Sibanda confirmed the deaths and said the family is deeply saddened by the loss of the two babies.

 She appealed to members of the public to help her with the required preparation needed for them to be laid to rest.

Mrs Sibanda said the family is also seeking for funds to buy medication for the surviving triplet.

More to follow… @flora_sibanda

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting