2-year-old boy drowns in septic tank

Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy from Bulawayo drowned in an uncovered septic tank.

In a statement on X, police said the sad incident happened on 6 August at a house in Rangemore, Umguza, Bulawayo.

They said the tragedy occurred while the toddler’s aunt was occupied with chores inside the house.

