2-year-old boy drowns in septic tank
Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]
A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy from Bulawayo drowned in an uncovered septic tank.
In a statement on X, police said the sad incident happened on 6 August at a house in Rangemore, Umguza, Bulawayo.
They said the tragedy occurred while the toddler’s aunt was occupied with chores inside the house.
