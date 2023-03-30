20 000 get Covid-19 jab in one day

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

OVER 20 000 Zimbabweans got vaccinated against Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, as active cases now stand at 121.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that no deaths were recorded during the period while five cases were recorded from Bulawayo, Midlands and Mashonaland Central provinces.

“In terms of vaccination update, a total of 7 950 people received the first dose today bringing cumulative to 6 930 126 while 7 088 people received their second dose bringing cumulative to 5 144 519. Another 8 253 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 704 984. As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe recorded 264 535 Covid-19 cases including 258 735 recoveries and 5 679 deaths.”

