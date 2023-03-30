20 000 get Covid-19 jab in one day

30 Mar, 2023 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
20 000 get Covid-19 jab in one day Covid vaccine

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

OVER 20 000 Zimbabweans got vaccinated against Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, as active cases now stand at 121.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that no deaths were recorded during the period while five cases were recorded from Bulawayo, Midlands and Mashonaland Central provinces.

“In terms of vaccination update, a total of 7 950 people received the first dose today bringing cumulative to 6 930 126 while 7 088 people received their second dose bringing cumulative to 5 144 519. Another 8 253 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 704 984.  As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe recorded 264 535 Covid-19 cases including 258 735 recoveries and 5 679 deaths.”

@thamamoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting