20 Beitbridge councillors sworn in
Thupeyo Muleya, Online Writer
A total of 20 councillors have been sworn in this Friday to begin their term under the Beitbridge Rural District Council in Matabeleland South Province. There 15 elected councillors and five others appointed through the quota system.
