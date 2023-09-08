  • Today Fri, 08 Sep 2023

20 Beitbridge councillors sworn in

20 Beitbridge councillors sworn in Beitbridge councillors

Thupeyo Muleya, Online Writer

A total of 20 councillors have been sworn in this Friday to begin their term under the Beitbridge Rural District Council in Matabeleland South Province. There 15 elected councillors and five others appointed through the quota system.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments