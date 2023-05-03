20 cities to have half-day power cuts

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

AT least 20 cities and towns countrywide will experience 12-hour electricity outages on 13 and 14 May.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC), the scheduled power cuts will be due to maintenance work on the grid.

There will be no electricity between 6AM and 12PM.

The affected areas are Masvingo City, Rujeko, Gwanda, Hama, Great Zimbabwe, Beitbridge, Ngundu, Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Mwenezi, Triangle, Bushmead Waterfalls, Renco mine, Nemamwa, Rhodhene, Mucheke, Triangle town, Triangle limited, Rhodene, Mashava, and the surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice,” read the statement.

 

