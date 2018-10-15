$20 million for women in mining

Women in mining follow proceedings during a conference at the ZITF in Bulawayo last week. — Picture by Eliah Saushoma

Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

SOLE gold buyer Fidelity Printers and Refiners has set aside $20 million to capacitate women in mining projects under its Gold Development Initiative Fund (GDIF).

The GDIF was launched by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in 2016 as part of initiatives to capacitate small scale miners and boost gold production.

The initiative has seen small scale miners break production records and delivering more gold than large-scale mining companies.

Speaking during the Mine Entra indaba in Bulawayo last week, GDIF head Mr Matthew Chidavaenzi said the loan facility also caters for women hence $20 million was set aside for women in mining.

“The fund has availed loans amounting to $130 million since it commenced yet only 11 percent of those loans were taken by women, meaning our women lack knowledge on what is entitled to them,” he said.

“$20 million has been put aside only to help fund women in mining in their operations, the interest rates are 10 percent per annum and the period is 36 months. Women can borrow as much money as they want relating to their needs.

“The initiative funds for plant setup, equipment and working capital. Women therefore do not have an excuse not to take up mining.”

Mr Chidavaenzi went on to say that it was not only capital that is there at the disposal of women in mining but also free training for mining technicians by the Zimbabwe School of Mines in Bulawayo.

During the indaba various women in mining put forward the challenges they were facing in the mining sector, which is dominated by men.

Mrs Tracey Ndoro a miner from Zhombe East said it was hard for women to purchase licences for explosives and storage as these were expensive and first preference was given to men. She said women should also be trained in land pegging.

“Our ministry must look into the issue of purchasing licences for explosives and storage as for women in mining this is quite hard since the licences are very expensive and first preference is given to men.

Suppliers are also demanding the US dollar yet we sell our product in EcoCash or bond,” she said.

“Women peggers should also be trained so that there is gender equality within the sector and the ministry must look into the double allocation of land, which is causing conflict.”

Ministry of Mines and Mining Development technical services principal director, Mr Charles Tahwa, responded to the problems presented by the women in mining. “The ministry is looking at the fees of the licences of explosives and storage so that they are adjusted correctly,” he said.

“About the issue of double allocation it shall be rectified by a computerised mining system and women who want to be land peggers should come forward and undertake the necessary training.”

The Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Sithembiso Nyoni and Zimbabwe Miners Federation president, Ms Henrietta Rushwaya urged women to break the gender barrier and go into all mining sectors. — @queentauruszw