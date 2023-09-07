20 plus groups to perform at Celebrating Imbube Milestone event

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Renowned groups, Black Umfolosi, Imbizo Performing Arts, Sunduza, Amabhubesi, Amavevane Acappella, Ubuntu Bomuntu, Phelandaba, Zonda Mthakathi, Great Stars Ijongosi, and Ibutho likaKhristu are billed to perform at the forthcoming “Celebrating Imbube Milestone” event.

The two-day event, an initiative by Thobela Arts Foundation to celebrate imbube legends will run from September 29 to 30 at the Black Umfolosi Enkundleni Centre in Entumbane, Bulawayo.

The commemoration will feature workshops and performances and is free for all attendees.

Thobela Arts Foundation director, Oscar Siziba said the celebration aims to honour and appreciate living and fallen legends of Imbube music.

“We have seen it as a good thing to celebrate our own living and fallen legends. It’s a way of appreciating the work they have done since the existence of Imbube and the journey they have walked. They have stood the test of time,” said Siziba.

“Our purpose as an organisation is to make sure we preserve our Imbube music and culture. That’s why we have come up with this celebration.

“We are trying to teach and educate the younger generation about imbube music so that they know their roots,” he added.

Siziba said preparations for the event are in full swing, with approximately 20 registered imbube groups set to perform. Ithokazi Jongosi, Men of Influence, Ikhwezi Lokusa, Ufasimba, Indosakusa the Morning Star, and Isizwe Simnyama are also part of the line-up.

“People should expect fireworks from their favourite groups. It is family-friendly and we encourage families to attend in large numbers.”

Imbube, known as the mother genre of the Matabeleland region, holds great importance for the people of Zimbabwe. It is regarded as a unique, classic, and essential part of the local culture.

“Imbube keeps our culture strong and gives us our own identity. It strengthens our language. Therefore, it gives us love to celebrate it as our mother genre,” explained Siziba. With such a diverse line-up, the

“Celebrating imbube milestone” event promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees. – @TashaMutsiba