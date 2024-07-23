20-year-old violently grabs church woman (35)

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Nyanga, Manicaland province was fined US$120 for assaulting a woman (35) on her way to church.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X, said “On the 21st of June 2024 at around 1800 hours, the complainant (35) was on her way to church when she met the accused person who was walking in the opposite direction. The accused person grabbed the complainant’s backside. She screamed for help and the accused person was apprehended by a passerby.

“The accused person was sentenced to pay a fine of US$120 or 30 days imprisonment in default of payment.”