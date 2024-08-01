20 years for notorious criminal who raped granny multiple times at her home

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

MXOLISI Ncube, the notorious criminal who had terrorised Bulilima villagers for years and was arrested last month will spend the next 20 years behind bars following his sentence on Wednesday by a plumtree magistrate.

Ncube from Mbila village who is known for his ‘devastating punch ‘ on villagers had evaded police for about two years.

He was arrested by Figtree police after rapping a 52 year old woman on multiple occasions.

In a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority, Mxolisi only faced the rape charges pertaining to the 52 year old woman.

The conviction and sentence follow the trial in which Mxolisi`s victim ,testified before magistrate Lungile Ncube in Plumtree.

The court was told that Mxolisi raped the woman on a number of occasions since April this year.

“On an unknown date during the month of April 2024, the complainant was cutting thatching grass in company of her granddaughter a female juvenile aged 13 years at Manda when the accused person approached them from the bushes. Upon arrival, the accused person asked for water to drink from the complainant which he was given and furthermore he asked for food to eat but the complainant did not have food with her.

“This did not go well with the accused who then suddenly withdrew a black kitchen knife from his pocket. The accused person then force-marched the complainant and her granddaughter into a dense bushy area where he demanded cash, cell phones and any other valuables from the duo but they did not have any in their possession at that time,” reads the statement.

It further says Mxolisi raped the elderly woman once after instilling fear in her with his knife before repeating the offence on a number of occasions at the woman’s homestead, until his arrest.

