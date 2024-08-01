20 years in jail for raping ex-wife

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 49-YEAR-OLD man from Chikangwe in Karoi raped his ex-wife after she came to collect her belongings in the company of her uncle.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the accused person raped his wife on 25 April after asking to have a private conversation with her. When they entered the bedroom he locked the door. He forcefully grabbed the complainant and she pushed him away. The two wrestled until the accused person overpowered her.

“He pushed her onto the bed and raped her once. When the complainant screamed for help, her uncle and a neighbour tried to open the door, but they failed. They subsequently called the police, who rescued the complainant and arrested the accused person. The complainant was referred to Karoi District Hospital for a medical examination. The accused person was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment,” said NPAZ